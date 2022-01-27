Skip to main content

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider’s Win Streak Ends

Chicago librarian Rhone Talsma dethroned Schneider after 40 games on Wednesday's show.

Amy Schneider and new winner, Rhone
Amy Schneider and new winner, Rhone Talsma. Courtesy of Jeopardy Productions Inc.

Just two days after claiming the second-longest Jeopardy! winning streak ever, Amy Schneider’s run ended on Wednesday.

Schneider’s run ended after 40 games as Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago, won Wednesday’s match with a correct Final Jeopardy response. He ended the game with $29,600, $10,000 more than Schneider — who didn’t answer the Final Jeopardy clue: “The only nation in the world whose name in English ends in H, it’s also one of the 10 most populous.” (The correct response: “What is Bangladesh?”)

“I had thought that Rhone was going to be tough going into it,” said Schneider in a statement. “I loved hanging out with him, we had a great conversation before the taping, but I could tell that he was here to play and that he was going to be good. I still came very close to winning, but I did feel like maybe I was slipping a little bit. And once it was clear that he was fast on the buzzer, I knew it was going to be a battle all the way.”

Schneider amassed $1,382,800 over her 40-game streak, ranking fourth all time on the Jeopardy! money list behind Ken Jennings ($2,520,700), James Holzhauer ($2,462,216) and Matt Amodio ($1,518,601). She passed Amodio on Monday to claim the second-longest win streak, behind only Jennings’ 74-game run.

“It’s really been an honor,” said Schneider, the first transgender person to be a Jeopardy! champ and now the winningest woman in the show’s history. “To know that I’m one of the most successful people at a game I’ve loved since I was a kid and to know that I’m a part of its history now, I just don’t know how to process it.”

Said Talsma, “I’m still in shock. This is my favorite show. … I was so excited to be here and I just wanted to do my best. I did not expect to be facing a 40-day champion, and I was excited to maybe see someone else slay the giant. I just really didn’t think it was going to be me, so I’m thrilled.”

Schneider’s winning streak — along with Amodio’s earlier in the season — has been a boon for ratings on Jeopardy!. The Sony-produced syndicated show averaged 11 million daily viewers the week of Jan. 10 and is at 9.4 million for the season, making it the most watched entertainment program (in same-day viewership) in any daypart in 2021-22.

