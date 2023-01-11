ABC Adds ‘Jeopardy! Masters’ to Unscripted Slate

ABC is bringing another iteration of Jeopardy! to primetime.

Then network has ordered Jeopardy! Masters, which will pit six of the highest-ranked contestants from the syndicated quiz show facing off against one another. Ken Jennings — the syndicated show’s host, all-time win streak leader and winner of ABC’s Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time in 2020 — will serve as host.

ABC has also renewed game shows Celebrity Family Feud and Press Your Luck for new seasons and ordered a second season of its competition series Claim to Fame.

Jeopardy! Masters will feature what ABC calls a “Champions League style” competition, with a series of games featuring six of the best players in recent years: Matt Amodio, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He, James Holzhauer, Mattea Roach and Amy Schneider. Each hour-long episode will feature two games among different combinations of the six contestants, leading up to the crowing of a champion.

Sony Pictures Television produces Jeopardy! Masters, with Jeopardy! showrunner Michael Davies executive producing. Masters will join Celebrity Jeopardy!, hosted by Mayim Bialik, in ABC’s lineup of game shows.

As for the renewals, the Steve Harvey-hosted Celebrity Family Feud will enter its ninth season, while Press Your Luck, hosted by Elizabeth Banks, is entering its fifth season. Both come from Fremantle. Gaby Johnson executive produces Celebrity Family Feud; Banks, her Brownstone Productions partner Max Handelman and showrunner John Quinn are the EPs of Press Your Luck.

Kevin and Frankie Jonas host Claim to Fame, in which relatives of celebrities move into a house together and try to figure out the other players’ connections to fame while concealing their own. Kinetic Content produces in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative; showrunner Jessica Castro and director Brian Smith exec produce.