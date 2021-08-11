ABC Orders ‘Jeopardy!’ Spin-Off Tournament Hosted by Mayim Bialik

ABC has ordered a Jeopardy! spin-off tournament to air during primetime.

The network announced Wednesday the Jeopardy! National College Championship, an all-new event for the popular long-running quiz show.

The Big Bang Theory actress and author Mayim Bialik will host the tournament, and is reportedly going to be splitting host duties on the Jeopardy! series moving forward with executive producer Mike Richards.

The competition will feature 15 colleges and universities from across the country battling head-to-head for two weeks. Each of the winning students receives a grand prize of $100,000.

Richards is also executive producing the tournament and has been under fire for his role in legal disputes during his tenure as a producer on The Price Is Right.

“It is true that I was asked if I would consider hosting the show,” Richards recently said in a statement. “I was humbled and deeply honored. No final decisions have been made and discussions with me and other potential hosts are still ongoing. These were allegations made in employment disputes against the show. I want you all to know that the way in which my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on The Price is Right.”



Jeopardy! National College Championship will air in 2022 and an official host will be announced at a later date.