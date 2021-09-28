‘Jeopardy!’ Ratings Solid for Mike Richards’ Hosting Week

Ratings for the opening week of Jeopardy!‘s 2021-22 season — and the only week with Mike Richards as host — were up a bit from the same week a year ago.

Richards, the former executive producer of the syndicated game show, presided over the opening week of shows. He was pushed out of the role after The Ringer‘s Claire McNear surfaced crude and sexist comments he made on a podcast during his tenure at The Price Is Right. Jeopardy! producer Sony Pictures TV briefly kept Richards on as executive producer before relieving him of those duties 11 days later.

Jeopardy! averaged 8.38 million viewers and a 5.1 household rating for the week of Sept. 13, Richards’ only week as the full-time host. That’s up slightly from the comparable week in 2020, which drew 8.15 million viewers and a 5.0 household rating. Jeopardy! was the No. 2 show in syndication behind Family Feud (8.43 million viewers and 5.1 in households).

The start of the season also featured the continuing of a winning streak by Matt Amodio, which as of Monday stands at 29 games. It’s the longest such streak since James Holzhauer won 32 consecutive games in 2019 (amassing a much higher cash total than Amodio has so far).

Mayim Bialik — who was named as host of Jeopardy! primetime specials when Richards was tabbed as host of the syndicated show — and all-time champ Ken Jennings will rotate as hosts of the show through the remainder of 2021 as their schedules allow.