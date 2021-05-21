Rapper Jeremih Boards ‘Power Book IV’ at Starz

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and rapper Jeremih is joining Starz’s Power universe.

Jeremih (Jeremy P. Felton) will recur on Power Book IV: Force, which centers on Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora), who has cut ties to New York and moved to Chicago, where he becomes entangled with a different set of power players.

Jeremih will play Elijah, a high-ranking member of CBI who knows the drug game well and isn’t afraid to bend the rules. A close ally of Jenard Sampson’s (Kris D. Lofton), Elijah will do anything to prove his loyalty to both Sampson brothers, Jenard and Diamond (Isaac Keys).

Force is currently in production in Chicago, Jeremih’s hometown. The show’s cast also includes Lili Simmons, Gabrielle Ryan, Shane Harper, Anthony Fleming III, Lucien Cambric and Tommy Flanagan.

Jeremih has had 21 songs make the Billboard Hot 100 charts, with his 2009 debut “Birthday Sex” reaching No. 4. He was nominated for a Grammy in 2016 for his song “Planez” with J. Cole. Force will mark his series acting debut.

Lionsgate Television produces Power Book IV: Force along with Power creator Courtney Kemp’s End of Episode and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television. Robert Munic (Empire, DirecTV’s Ice) serves as showrunner and executive produces with Kemp, Jackson, Mark Canton of Atmosphere Entertainment MM, Danielle DeJesus and Chris Selak from End of Episode, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich.