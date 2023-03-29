Jeremy Renner Sets First Interview Since Snowplow Accident With Diane Sawyer

Jeremy Renner has set his first interview since his New Year’s snowplow accident with Diane Sawyer, in an hour-long special that will see the Marvel star opening up about the incident and his recovery.

The Mayor of Kingstown star is slated to share details about the accident, including the critical hours that followed him being pulled under a 14,000-pound snowplow. In the emotional two-minute trailer for Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph, Renner is both vulnerable and hopeful while discussing the prospect of returning to stunt work as part of his career and tearing up as he addresses the impact of the accident on his family. “I chose to survive,” he tells Sawyer. “You’re not going to kill me. No way.”

The Hawkeye and Hurt Locker star was severely injured on Jan. 1 after clearing snowfall from his Mt. Rose Highway-area property with his personal PistenBully following a severe weather event in Nevada during New Year’s weekend. After exiting the equipment, the Sno-Cat began to slide after its emergency break was not properly applied and, in an effort to prevent his nephew nearby from being injured, Renner “attempted to step up on the track in order to divert the PistenBully or get it stopped,” according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department.

In the special’s first look, Renner shares how he not only remembers the pain of being run over by the snowplow but was “awake for every moment” of the accident.

The actor was admitted to an area hospital in critical but stable condition and underwent treatment and surgery to address his orthopedic injuries — including 30 broken bones — and blunt chest trauma. The special will cover that time in the hospital, which it’s revealed in the trailer encompassed treating a broken face and eye socket, eight ribs broken in 14 places, as well as a broken right knee, left tibia, clavicle, right shoulder and ankles, along with a punctured lung, among other intense injuries.

But the interview will also provide a behind-the-scenes look at his ongoing recovery, which Renner has shared bits of over the last few months through his social media. That includes the use of an anti-gravity treadmill, strengthening exercises and electric stimulation workouts.

As part of the sitdown, viewers can also expect interviews with his family members — including the nephew he saved — and the first responders who treated him amid challenging rescue conditions. That will be alongside 911 recordings, which feature those at the scene with Renner frantically trying to get him help as the actor can be heard moaning in pain in the background.

“I just perfectly see him in a pool of blood from his head,” Renner’s nephew recalls in the trailer for the upcoming special. “I ran up to him. I didn’t think he was alive.”

“I’d do it again,” Renner tells Sawyer. “Because it was going right at my nephew.”

Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph comes a week before the actor’s first in-person appearance following his accident. Renner is expected to walk the carpet for the L.A. premiere of his new Disney+ docuseries Rennervations, a four-episode endeavor that sees him reimagine purpose-built vehicles, turning a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility and a tour bus into a mobile music studio.

It’s the second project or Renner’s to release since his accident, the first being the second season of his Paramount+ series The Mayor of Kingstown, which like his Disney+ series was not delayed as a result of his accident, according to series co-creator Hugh Dillon.

Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph is set to air April 6 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC and will stream the next day on Hulu.