Jeremy Renner’s ‘Rennervations’ Sets April Release at Disney+

Jeremy Renner’s new reality docuseries Rennervations will get its debut this spring just fourth months after his snowplow accident.

The entire four-part series is set to premiere on April 12, Disney+ announced on Tuesday. Produced by Boardwalk Pictures, the show will see the Hawkeye and Mayor of Kingstown star travel the globe to help reimagine unique purpose-built vehicles that work in service of local communities.

The series will take Renner back to his hometown of Reno, Nevada as well as three other cities — Chicago, Illinois, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Rajasthan, India — where the construction veteran works with his team of expert builders on identifying decommissioned vehicles that can be rebuilt to serve a new purpose.

“I’ve been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought: How can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community? And that’s what this show does,” said Renner in a statement about the show. “This is one of my biggest passions and it’s a driving force in my recovery, and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

On Jan. 1, Renner was flown to a Reno-area hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit in critical condition after his 14,000-pound PistenBully ran over him on his Mt. Rose Highway-area property while he was trying to clear snowfall following severe winter weather. It was later revealed that Renner, who was treated for chest trauma and orthopedic injuries that resulted in surgery and over 30 broken bones, had gotten injured while trying to rescue his nephew.

Rennervations is the actor and EP’s second TV project to release since the New Year’s Day accident, following the season two release of Paramount+’s Mayor of Kingstown in January. Both had wrapped production ahead of the accident.

But Mayor of Kingstown changed its key art to remove bloody injuries and wounds from Renner in a move series co-creator Hugh Dillon told The Hollywood Reporter was “good of the network.”

Dillon also shared with THR that a delay was not considered for that show. “That’s the thing about Jeremy. He just doesn’t want anything to get in the way, you know?” Dillon added. “He’s a stand-up fucking dude. He just wants it to rock.”

Rennervations, meanwhile, had a planned January press junket for the series, alongside other Disney-branded shows, that was canceled as Renner began his recovery. In early February, Renner told his Instagram followers that “as soon as I’m back on my feet, we are coming to YOU, all across the globe.”

In a separate Instagram post published Tuesday alongside the show’s trailer, Renner promoted the “first look” at the upcoming series, and expressed that the team is “so very proud and excited to share with you all finally!!!”

“Im coming back very soon,” he added.

Each episode of Rennervations will see the actor and his crew team with one of four guest stars — Anthony Mackie, Vanessa Hudgens, Anil Kapoor (Mission Impossible) and Sebastián Yatra (Encanto) — and a local partner organization like Big Brothers Big Sisters and Uva Jagriti Sansthan to turn a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility or a tour bus into a mobile music studio.

Renner will be joined by his team, which includes friend and business partner Rory Millikin, lead mechanic Corey Wardleigh, lead fabricator Rob “Bender” Park, and build crew members Roxy Bonilla, Justin Self and Merri Oswald, Akamu “AK” Whatley, Skiland “Ski” Judd, Ryan Gunter and Nick Socha.

The series is executive produced by Renner, Rory Millikin, Romilda De Luca, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Patrick Costello.