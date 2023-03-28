Jeremy Renner to Make First In-Person Event Appearance Since Snowplow Accident at L.A. Premiere

Jeremy Renner is returning to the promotional circuit to help drum up buzz for his new Disney+ show Rennervations, marking the first time the Marvel star has done in-person press since sustaining numerous injuries during a New Year’s Day snowplow accident.

The actor will appear on April 11 during the Los Angeles premiere event for the four-episode series, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The docuseries, which is expected to debut on the streamer the very next day, will see the actor making stops in his hometown of Reno, Nevada, as well as Chicago, Illinois; Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; and Rajasthan, India. Working with a team of expert builders — and celebrity guests Anthony Mackie, Vanessa Hudgens, Anil Kapoor and Sebastián Yatra — Renner will identify decommissioned vehicles that can be rebuilt to serve a new purpose for the communities they’re in.

Speaking to the series, Renner noted that he’s “been on this journey” of producing unique purpose-built vehicles that communities need for years, starting in his own community. “But a few years ago, I thought: How can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community? And that’s what this show does,” Renner said following the announcement of the show’s premiere date. “This is one of my biggest passions, and it’s a driving force in my recovery, and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

The Hawkeye actor was pulled under a 14,000-pound Sno-Cat on Jan. 1 while trying to rescue his nephew from the sliding vehicle, which he had just used to clear snowfall from his Mt. Rose Highway-area property. The accident resulted in his hospitalization and surgery due to blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries, which included Renner breaking 30 bones. Since his release from the hospital, the Mayor of Kingstown star has publicly shared his recovery process, including undergoing various forms of physical therapy.

His recovery has included the use of an anti-gravity treadmill, which allows him to walk with less stress on the lower body joints and muscles. “Now is the time for my body to rest and recover from my will,” he shared in his most recent health update.