Jeremy Renner Shares Update on ‘Rennervations’ Amid Snowplow Accident Recovery: “I Hope You’re Ready”

Jeremy Renner shared in an update to fans that the Disney + series Rennervations is still coming soon.

The Mayor of Kingstown actor, who was critically injured in a New Year’s Day snowplow accident, took to Instagram Monday to say that the show is set to hit the streamer “as soon as I’m back on my feet.”

“We are so very excited to share the #rennervations show with you all on @disneyplus coming very soon!!!,” the post continued. “We are coming to YOU , all across the globe… I hope you’re ready!!!”

The four-part nonfiction series, which follows Renner as he travels the world to help others by “reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs,” was initially expected to debut in early 2023.

The Hollywood Reporter reached out to Disney+ for an update on the release date of Rennervations.

The Avengers actor recently revealed that he broke 30 bones in the tragic snowplow accident at his Mt. Rose Highway area home in Nevada. He had to be airlifted to a hospital and underwent surgery for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

A few days after the incident, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department gave an update, saying Renner had been run over by a snowcat, an engine-powered snow-clearing vehicle, after trying to get back into it when it started to roll away.

Before his accident, the actor shared a teaser trailer for Rennervations on Instagram, with the caption, “There’s no better way to kick off the new year than giving back to those who need it most!”