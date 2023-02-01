Jerrod Carmichael to Star in HBO Docuseries

Jerrod Carmichael will shift gears a little with his next HBO project.

The comedian and Golden Globes host will star in and executive produce a “comedy documentary series” following his personal life. The show’s description brings to mind the low-key vibe of HBO’s How To With John Wilson: It will follow Carmichael “through encounters with friends, family, and strangers, all in his quest for love, sex, and connection.”

“We’ve loved working with Jerrod over the past 10 years, and to watch him discover new layers of both himself and his comedy,” said Nina Rosenstein, executive vp programming at HBO . Rothaniel resonated with audiences in such a profound way, and his honesty and vulnerability are a perfect fit for this original format.”

The currently untitled series will be directed by Ari Katcher, who has worked with Carmichael on Hulu’s Ramy, NBC’s The Carmichael Show and the feature film On the Count of Three. Carmichael, who has an overall deal at HBO, has starred in three stand-up specials (2014’s Love at the Store, 2017’s 8 and last year’s Emmy-winning Rothaniel) at the premium cabler. HBO also aired his two-part video diary, Home Videos and Sermon on the Mount, in 2019.

Carmichael and Katcher are executive producing the docuseries with Eli Despres; Susie Fox of Range Media Partners; and Josh Kriegman and Elyse Steinberg of Edgeline Films.