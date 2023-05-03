Jerry Jones and Dallas Cowboys Docuseries in the Works from NFL Films, Skydance Sports

The first project to come out of the recently-announced NFL Films and Skydance Sports joint venture will be a “defining” docuseries about the Dallas Cowboys and the team’s owner, Jerry Jones.

The yet to be named series “will reach deep into NFL Films’ vast archive of never-before-seen content, and will trace Jones’ remarkable rise from the son of an Arkansas community store owner to being one of the most innovative and influential leaders in sport,” per the companies. It will also feature and spotlight key figures in the rise of the Cowboys, including players like Troy Aikman and Emmitt Smith, and the media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Jones acquired the Cowboys in 1989 for $140 million, fresh off a losing season and with the team losing $1 million per month. Since then the team has become one of the most popular in the NFL, and one of the most valuable professional teams in all of sports.

“We are incredibly excited to create a thrilling ride through one of the most memorable and high-powered turnarounds in football history,” says Ross Ketover, senior executive of NFL Films, in a statement. “Launching this first series with Skydance Sports marks a momentous occasion for our partnership as we build the premiere sports studio of the future. NFL Films coined the term ‘America’s Team,’ so having this first project be about the biggest brand in all of sports is perfectly fitting.”

“Jerry Jones is an incomparable figure. With the Dallas Cowboys, he has built the world’s most valuable sports franchise and has undeniably transformed both modern football and the sports business at-large,” adds Jesse Sisgold, president and COO of Skydance. “It is an honor to commemorate his journey and that of his dynasty by partnering with the Jones family, the Dallas Cowboys organization, and NFL Films to bring this uniquely American story to life.”