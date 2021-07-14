Jerry O’Connell Boards ‘The Talk’ as First Male Co-Host

The Talk is adding Jerry O’Connell to its roster of hosts.

O’Connell will become the first full-time male co-host of the show, taking over the slot vacated when Sharon Osbourne was let go in March. His addition was announced on Wednesday’s show (watch it below). He joins Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Elaine Welteroth and Amanda Kloots as host.

O’Connell has been a frequent guest host on The Talk in the past few months — and had a short-run tryout for a syndicated daytime show in 2019. The actor, whose recent credits include a run on Showtime’s Billions and Paramount+’s animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, is a self-professed fan of daytime TV.

“First of all, I want to say you ladies have been so welcoming to me,” O’Connell said on Wednesday’s broadcast. “I mean, I came here as a guest months ago, and just from the moment I walked in, you’re just gracious, you’re kind, you’re fun, and it worked. And here we are. We’re going to have a lot of fun, we really are.”

Osbourne, the last remaining original co-host of The Talk, was let go in March following a controversy over her heated on-air defense of her friend Piers Morgan — who had called Meghan Markle a liar and worse after Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey (which, incidentally, aired on CBS).

Morgan was accused of racist comments, and Osbourne defended his right to speak, leading to a heated exchange on the March 10 installment of The Talk when she asked Underwood, who is Black, to “educate” her about racism. The show then went on hiatus for several weeks amid allegations from previous co-hosts Leah Remini and Holly Robinson Peete that Osbourne had made racist comments off air.

“We are beyond thrilled Jerry O’Connell is our new host,” executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews said in a statement. “We loved his infectious enthusiasm, humor, openness and insights as a guest co-host and look forward to him now bringing those dynamic qualities to the show every day. As an accomplished actor, devoted husband and father, Jerry will bring a unique and entertaining perspective to the conversation.”