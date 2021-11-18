Jesse Eisenberg to Star in ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ for FX on Hulu

FX on Hulu has found its Fleishman.

Jesse Eisenberg has been tapped to star in the FX on Hulu limited series based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s best-selling novel of the same name.

Picked up to series in March, the limited series revolves around recently separated forty-something Toby Fleishman, who dives into the new world of app-based dating with a level of success he never had before he got married. At the same time, his ex-wife, Rachel, disappears and leaves him with the kids — with no indication of where she is or if she plans on returning.

Eisenberg will play Toby. Lizzy Caplan was tapped earlier this week to star as Libby, the show’s narrator and Toby’s friend with whom he reconnects after his divorce.

Author Brodesser-Akner will make her TV writing debut and adapt her book for FX on Hulu, the basic cable network’s streaming hub. Brodesser-Akner exec producers alongside Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Susannah Grant, Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, the latter two of whom will direct the first block of the series. Fleishman hails from ABC Signature.

Eisenberg’s credits include the Now You See Me franchise, The Social Network, Adventureland, Zombieland, Justice League and Zombieland. He is set to make his directorial debut on the feature When You Finish Saving the World, which he also wrote for A24 based on the Audible series. He’s repped by CAA, Viewpoint and Felker Toczek.

Caplan signed on to star in Fleishman and the Paramount+ update of Fatal Attraction. The shooting schedule for Fleishman prevents her from reuniting with the rest of the Party Down cast in the cult hit’s upcoming Starz revival.

A premiere date for Fleishman has not yet been determined.