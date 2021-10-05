Jessica Biel Replaces Elisabeth Moss in Hulu True-Crime Drama ‘Candy’

Hulu has given the green light to its limited series Candy — with a new actress in the title role.

Jessica Biel (The Sinner, Limetown) will star in the true-crime drama as Candy Montgomery, a Texas woman who in 1980 killed her friend Betty Gore with an ax. Biel takes over for Elisabeth Moss, who was originally attached to star but had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

Biel will also be an executive producer on the series, which delves into the question of why Candy Montgomery — who had a loving husband with a good job, a daughter and a son, a nice house in the brand new suburbs of Dallas — would kill her friend from church with an ax.

Candy is one of two series about the Montgomery-Gore case currently in the works: Elizabeth Olsen and Lily Rabe are set to play the two women in Love and Death at HBO Max.

The Hulu series comes from Universal Studio Group’s UCP and Disney’s 20th Television. Three-time Emmy nominee Robin Veith (Mad Men, Hulu’s The Act) wrote the pilot script and executive produces alongside Nick Antosca (The Act) and Alex Hedlund via their Eat the Cat banner; Biel and Michelle Purple of Iron Ocean; and pilot director Michael Uppendahl (Fargo, Mad Men). Jim Atkinson and John Bloom are consulting producers.

Veith and Antosca both have overall deals at UCP.

Biel is an executive producer of USA’s The Sinner and starred in its first season. She also executive produces Freeform’s Cruel Summer and starred in and exec produced Limetown for Facebook Watch. She is repped by WME, LBI Entertainment, Morris Yorn and The Lede Company.