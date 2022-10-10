Jessica Simpson’s ‘Open Book’ to Become Freevee Series Starring John Stamos, Katelyn Tarver

Jessica Simpson’s memoir, Open Book, is getting the TV treatment.

Freevee, the ad-supported streamer backed by Amazon, has handed out a pilot order for Open Book. The half-hour scripted comedy will star singer, songwriter and actress Katelyn Tarver and Fuller House grad John Stamos.

Open Book is described as a propulsive, music-soaked coming-of-age story that is inspired by Jessica Simpson’s best-selling memoir. The show follows pop star Sadie Sparrow (Tarver) from her mid-20s rise from ingenue to mogul, introducing viewers to the family, friends and lovers she collects along the way. The comedy is expected to touch on themes of love, friendship, divorce, family and sisterhood, relationships, soul connections, Hollywood and the music business as it follows Sadie’s unexpected journey as she ultimately comes to embrace herself and the fact that her heart inevitably wants what it wants at every stage of life.

Tom Kapinos (Californication, White Famous, Lucifer) is writing the script and will exec produce alongside Adam Bernstein. The latter (Billions, The Sinner) will also direct the pilot. Simpson will exec produce alongside former ABC Studios president Patrick Moran, Lauren Auslander and Lacy Lynch. The project hails from Morgan’s PKM Productions and stems from his overall deal with Amazon Studios.

Stamos, for his part, will play Butch Thorn, a divorced former singer-songwriter and alcoholic with self-destructive tendencies who maintains a dangerous charm and grace. He’s attracted to Sadie and the two form an immediate connection, which makes things awkward when he realizes she’s the young pop star he’s been tasked to write songs with.

Simpson’s Open Book, published by Dey Street Books, sold half a million copies in 14 weeks in 121 countries. It was the highest-grossing memoir from a female entertainment personality in history at the time of its debut. Simpson signed a multimedia rights deal with Amazon in 2020, which also included a series of short stories published by Amazon Original Stories. The next project from that, Movie Star: They Always Say They’re Single — A True Story — is due in February.

Tarver has released four EPs since 2011 and is known for her roles in Nickelodeon’s Big Time Rush, ABC’s No Ordinary Family, ABC Family’s The Secret Life of the American Teenager and, most recently, HBO’s Ballers.

Stamos next has the second season of David E. Kelley’s Disney+ comedy Big Shot.

Open Book arrives as Freevee will launch the coming-of-age series High School this month. The series is based on the memoir by the singer-songwriting siblings Tegan and Sara Quinn.