Jessica Williams Joins Harrison Ford, Jason Segel in Apple’s ‘Shrinking’

Apple’s Shrinking is coming into focus.

Jessica Williams has joined the cast of the comedy series starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. Additionally, James Ponsoldt (The Circle) has signed on to direct multiple installments of the 10-episode series, including the pilot.

Picked up to series in October, Shrinking revolves around Jimmy, a grieving therapist (Segel) who begins to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge changes to people’s lives — including his own.

Williams (Love Life, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) will portray Gaby, a therapist who works with Dr. Phil Rhodes (ford) and Jimmy. She’s all in on anything she’s passionate about, including her friend Jimmy, who she cares for and respects.

Shrinking is written by Segel and Ted Lasso creator Bill Lawrence and Emmy winner Brett Goldstein. The trio exec produce alongside Neil Goldman and Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer.

Williams is repped by UTA, Rise and Jeff Endlich. Ponsoldt is with UTA.

A premiere date for Shrinking has not yet been determined. The series marks Segel’s second project with Apple following the film The Sky Is Everywhere. For Ford, the comedy marks the beloved actor’s first ongoing TV role.