Jesus Drama ‘The Chosen’ Lands at The CW  

The CW has added another acquired series to its programming roster.

The network, under the control of station group Nexstar since October, has landed U.S. broadcast rights to The Chosen. The drama series about the life of Jesus will launch Sunday, July 16, at 8 p.m. on the network, which will air the first three seasons through the fall before wrapping with the finale on Christmas Eve.

The CW’s deal for The Chosen, a crowdfunded drama from creator Dallas Jenkins (The Resurrection of Gavin Stone), covers the first three seasons of the series. Jenkins has a seven-season plan for the show and is currently in production on season four.

“The Chosen is based on the biggest IP of all time and is truly a one-of-a-kind series that tells this historically significant story in a captivating, dramatic and premium way,” said The CW president of entertainment Brad Schwartz in a statement announcing the deal Friday. “This show has already connected deeply with viewers around the world, and The CW will expand its audience even further.”

The Chosen started as a crowdfunded series, with Lionsgate securing worldwide rights to the series as part of a sub-licensing deal with producers in May. The first three seasons of the series have already been released via the Angel Studios app, with an estimated 110 million viewers across 175 countries around the world. The producers plan to make the show available in 600 languages. A special theatrical release grossed $35 million at the box office, with the show’s popularity resulting in best-selling books, DVDs and an upcoming graphic novel.

“As part of our global representation of this coveted property, we are pleased that The CW will become another great partner for The Chosen,” said Lionsgate president of worldwide television distribution Jim Packer. “This groundbreaking series already has a massive global following, and The CW platform will provide the perfect opportunity for the show to reach existing fans and inspire new ones.”

The Chosen, described as the first multiple-season series following the life of Jesus (Jonathan Roumie) as told through his followers, is the latest series to be acquired by The CW under Nexstar. The station group, which acquired a controlling 75 percent stake in The CW last year, plans to broaden out the network’s viewership beyond its current 18-34 demographic as part of a larger bid to make the broadcaster best known for the Arrow-verse profitable for the first time.

The CW was launched as a joint venture between CBS Studios and Warner Bros. Television (hence its name). The network delivered billions in profits for both studios who launched the network to take advantage of lucrative foreign sales and streaming deals. When both revenue streams dried up with the launches of in-house streamers at both companies, The CW was sold to Nexstar.

Under Nexstar, former CW CEO Mark Pedowitz and his executive regime were pushed out and replaced by Schwartz. The network has canceled nearly all of its pricey homegrown live-action original scripted series — save for All American and Walker, with three other shows remaining on the bubble — in favor of lower cost acquired programming as part of its push to expand the network’s demo beyond younger viewers. As part of that plan, Nexstar has also pushed The CW into sports with deals for LIV Golf and, this week, Inside the NFL.

“The CW has always been bold and unique, which is perfect for us,” said Jenkins, who also wrote, directed and produced the show. “Plus, Brad Schwartz made it clear a while ago he loves and respects The Chosen, so we know it’ll be in great hands.”