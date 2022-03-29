Jim Carrey Says Will Smith Should Have Been Arrested for Oscars Slap

Jim Carrey made clear he believes that Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during Sunday’s Oscars not only did irreparable damage to his legacy, but to the entire Hollywood industry.

In a recent CBS Mornings interview with Gayle King to promote Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Carrey said Smith should be facing far greater consequences for slapping Rock after the comic made a joke about his spouse, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Not only was Smith not ejected from the event, but he got a standing ovation shortly thereafter when he won best actor for King Richard. Smith issued an apology on social media Monday. Rock has yet to publicly address the matter. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will conduct a formal review.

Carrey said he was “sickened” by the entire situation which included the ovation, and after King made a comment that anyone else would have been at least ejected and perhaps arrested, Carrey responded, “He should have been.”

Rock, for now, is not pressing charges, police said. Carrey, who noted he has nothing personal against Smith, said he understood why his fellow actor-comic Rock did not want the “hassle” of the continued situation. Carrey offered what he would do in Rock’s shoes.

“I’d have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million because that video is going to be there forever. It’s going to be ubiquitous,” Carrey told King. “That insult is going to last a very long time.”

Beyond the grave damage to his own reputation, Carrey said the inaction from those in the room sent a clear message about the industry today.

“Hollywood is just spineless en masse, and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren’t the cool club anymore,” said Carrey.