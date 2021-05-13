‘Kids Tonight Show’ From Jimmy Fallon in the Works at Peacock

Jimmy Fallon is expanding his reach at NBCUniversal.

The Tonight Show host is developing several projects — including a kids’ version of his late-night talker — at NBCU properties via an overall deal with his Electric Hot Dog Banner, which he heads with and Jim Juvonen. They include competition shows, a holiday special and, outside the NBCU family, an animated series from DreamWorks Animation. The special, 5 More Sleeps ’til Christmas, and animated show are based on children’s books Fallon penned.

The projects join the previously announced NBC show That’s My Jam, which Fallon will host and executive produce. It’s slated to premiere later this year.

“We continue to be in awe of all things Jimmy,” said Susan Rovner, chairman entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Who else could run The Tonight Show, executive produce and host brand new formats, and adapt his own bestselling books? Jimmy does them all with his signature style. We are privileged to call him a longtime member of our broadcast family.”

Details of the new projects are below.

• The Kids Tonight Show (Peacock) is what its title implies: a late night show hosted by kids, with kids in charge of everything. The show from Universal Television Alternative Studio will feature signature bits from Fallon’s show and tape in Studio 6A at Rockefeller Center — across the hall from the Tonight Show studio. Fallon and Lorne Michaels executive produce with Matador Content’s Todd Lubin and Jay Peterson.

• Clash of the Cover Bands (E!), also from UTAS, will feature two bands who work in a similar musical genre — whether that’s pop, heavy metal or boy bands — and have them go head-to-head to see who delivers the better cover performance. Fallon executive produces.

• 5 More Sleeps ’til Christmas (NBC) will be an animated holiday special based on Fallon’s children’s book about an excited kid counting down the days until Santa arrives. Jon Foster and James Lamont (The Adventures of Paddington) are writing the special. Kelly Powers produces along with ShadowMachine.

• Mama & Dada is a preschool animated series based on Fallon’s books Your Baby’s First Word Will Be Dada and Everything Is Mama. DreamWorks Animation is producing the show, which is set in a world of animals that celebrates what makes a family unique. Fallon and Kelly Powers are executive producing, and Johanna Stein (Madagascar: A Little Wild) and Noelle Lara (Archibald’s Next Big Thing) are developing it for TV.