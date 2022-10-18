MIPCOM: ‘That’s My Jam’ Heading to Europe (and Mongolia)

NBCUniversal Formats’ hit entertainment show That’s My Jam is learning to speak Italian — and Spanish, and Portuguese.

The format, inspired by musical segments on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, sees celebrity guests compete in dance and trivia-based games based on popular songs. The U.S. original version is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio (UTAS), in association with Jimmy Fallon’s Electric Hot Dog for NBC.

NBCUniversal Formats on Tuesday announced it has signed deals to do local versions of the show in multiple European territories, including with Endemol Shine Italy for free-to-air network RAI 2, with Polvora, the production company of Spanish actor and comedian Arturo Valls, host of the local version of The Masked Singer for Spain, and with Shine Iberia for Portugal. Central TV in Mongolia has also singed a deal to produce a local-language version.

The local celebrities who have signed up to host the regional versions include Stefano De Martino (Anything Goes) for Italy, Valls for Spain and Mr. Ankhbayar Ganbold (The Voice Mongolia).

That’s My Jam recently wrapped filming on a U.K. version of the format hosted by Mo Gilligan for the BBC. The format has also been successfully adapted in France, as Stéréo Club, for TF1, fronted by Camille Combal (Dancing with the Stars) and produced by Universal International Studios’ Monkey, in partnership with UTAS.

NBCUniversal Formats is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.