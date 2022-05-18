Jimmy Kimmel Taps Andy Samberg, John Mulaney as Guest Hosts Amid Second Bout With COVID-19

Jimmy Kimmel has again tested positive for COVID-19, causing the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host to take additional time away from his ABC late-night show.

Kimmel tweeted Tuesday that Andy Samberg and John Mulaney will fill in as guest hosts during the following night’s episode of the Los Angeles-based program. Tuesday’s episode will be a rerun.

“I’m such a positive person, I tested positive AGAIN,” Kimmel wrote. “I am feeling fine – the great John @Mulaney & Andy Samberg @TheLonelyIsland have graciously agreed to host @JimmyKimmelLive for me tomorrow.”

Back on May 2, Kimmel announced his initial COVID-19 diagnosis, with Mike Birbiglia subbing in for him as guest host for the rest of that week. Kimmel returned to host his show May 9.

Kimmel delivered a biting monologue for Disney’s upfront presentations via Zoom on Tuesday, where he mentioned that he had recently tested positive again.

“We just want you to spend your money with us, and if you don’t, I will have died of COVID for no reason,” he quipped during his spiel.

Other late-night hosts to have battled COVID-19 in recent months include Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon and James Corden. Colbert returned as host of the Late Show on Monday after suffering a recurrence of the virus that kept him sidelined for two weeks.

Samberg and Mulaney, who co-star as the voices of the titular characters in Disney+’s upcoming Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, will welcome guests Cheryl Hines and Gang of Youths to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday.