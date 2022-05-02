Jimmy Kimmel Tests Positive for COVID-19, Names Mike Birbiglia as Fill-In Host

Jimmy Kimmel has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, the late-night host took to social media to announce his diagnosis.

“Our daughter brought us COVID (even though we specifically asked her not to),” Kimmel tweeted. “All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on. Apologies to @TomCruise & @iliza and thanks to Mike Birbiglia @birbigs who’ll be filling in for me starting tomorrow night.”

After Kimmel’s announcement, Birbiglia joked about how he learned he’d be substituting for Kimmel, tweeting, “I must be the first person to ever deplane a Southwest Airlines flight and find out they’re guest-hosting a late night talk show. Sending love to the Kimmels. See you on the TV tomorrow, friends.”

Kimmel is the latest late night host to test positive for COVID-19. Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon and James Corden have all tested positive over the past few months.