Jimmy Kimmel, Trevor Noah Take on Studios’ Pausing Russian Releases: “It’s Like How You Punish a Third-Grader”

Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah both addressed Hollywood studios’ growing boycott of Russia on Tuesday following President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Following a wave of studios, including Warner Bros. and Disney, announcing plans to pause several upcoming releases in Russia, the two hosts addressed the optics of the industry response during separate monologue segments.

During Jimmy Kimmel Live!, host Kimmel zeroed in on Warner Bros. pulling the Matt Reeves-directed The Batman, joking that Russian comic book nerds could “take Putin down.”

“You’re gonna invade Ukraine? OK, you’re not getting Batman. It’s like how you punish a third-grader,” he said. “How good would it be if what finally brings Putin down was a bunch of Russian comic book nerds who are mad they didn’t get to see Batman?”

Kimmel went on to tease that as part of the industry’s response to Russia, Universal could re-release Cats.

“Disney and Paramount have also pulled their upcoming films and if that doesn’t work, Universal is threatening to release the movie Cats in Moscow,” he said, laughing. “Some tough stuff going on here.”

On The Daily Show, Trevor Noah followed up his Monday look at how the sports world was responding to the Ukrainian-Russian conflict with a look at how entertainment had followed suit. While Noah said he agreed with the actions taken by studios, he joked they hadn’t gone far enough.

“If you really want to punish Russia you shouldn’t just block new movies. They should re-release old movies but without any of the good parts,” he said. “Now showing in Moscow theaters: it’s Star Wars but just Jar Jar Binks; The Matrix, but Neo never leaves the office; and M. Night Shyamalan’s Old — they don’t have to change anything for that one. They just leave it the way it is and send it to Russia.”

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah host went on to say that in place of all the content Western studios were pausing release in the country — including Batman, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Turning Red, Morbius and — Russia could institute Nyetflix, with shows like Putin Big Table Talk.

Disney was the first U.S. studio to announce it was pausing its upcoming spring releases in the country. Paramount, with upcoming titles The Lost City and Sonic the Hedgehog 2, as well as Sony with its animated Bad Guys and Michael Bay heist thriller Ambulance, are also pausing releases amid the crisis.

Studios released similar statements within days of each other, with Warner Bros. saying that it would pull the anticipated Batman starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz “in light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine,” but would “continue to monitor the situation as it evolves.”