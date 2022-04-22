Jimmy Kimmel Rips Fox Over Rudy Giuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Gig: “I Still Can’t Believe They Did This”

A day after Rudy Giuliani’s appearance on The Masked Singer generated controversy, a number of late-night TV hosts offered their takes on the spectacle.

Jimmy Kimmel was among those commenting on Tuesday’s episode of the Fox singing series, which included the former New York City mayor and member of former President Donald Trump’s legal team performing “Bad to the Bone.” During the song, judge Ken Jeong could be seen walking off the stage in apparent disgust.

“They finally get a Republican to wear a mask, and that’s how it goes,” the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! quipped on Wednesday.

Kimmel went on to express dismay that the series would include Giuliani, who was subpoenaed earlier this year by the Congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. “I know it’s Fox, but I still can’t believe they did this,” Kimmel said. “Rudy Giuliani tried to overthrow our government. Is Jared from Subway and the Zika virus next?”

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah also took aim at the decision to include the political figure. “Rudy Giuliani just got voted off The Masked Singer, which means he’s about to spend the next five years claiming that he actually won The Masked Singer,” Noah said. “It’s also weird how Rudy has the time to be on a game show, but he’s ‘too busy’ to testify in front of Congress.”

Additionally, Jimmy Fallon addressed the appearance, mocking Giuliani’s singing voice. “You know, it actually takes talent not to hit any notes,” Fallon joked on The Tonight Show. He added, “After seeing that, the CDC reinstated the mask mandate. They’re like, ‘Put the mask back on now.'”

After Giuliani was voted off The Masked Singer, host Nick Cannon told him it was surprising to see him on the show, given “all of the controversy” surrounding him. Giuliani replied that he chose to compete in order to encourage his granddaughter to “try everything, even things that are completely unlike you and unlikely.”