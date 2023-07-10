Jo Ling Kent Joins CBS News as Senior Business and Technology Correspondent

CBS News is adding a veteran journalist to its correspondent ranks.

The news outlet has hired Jo Ling Kent as its senior business and technology correspondent, starting later this summer. CBS News and Stations president and co-head Neeraj Khemlani announced Kent’s hire Monday morning.

Kent will report for all CBS News programs and platforms, reporting on consumer business trends and major financial stories, as well as on new emerging technologies like artificial intelligence.

“Jo Ling has reported on artificial intelligence’s impact on our lives, viral disinformation, social media privacy issues, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global supply chain,” said Khemlani. “She’s also led investigations into the conditions of workers at Amazon’s warehouses and Facebook’s impact on the 2016 elections. We look forward to having her on our team.”

Kent was most recently business and technology correspondent for NBC News and MSNBC, and before that worked as a correspondent for Fox Business network. She began her TV career in Beijing, China, where she worked for both ABC News and CNN. a Minnesota native, Kent will be based in Los Angeles.

“I’m excited and honored to join the legendary team of journalists at CBS News,” said Kent. “With the world changing faster than ever, there’s no better place than CBS News for original reporting and compelling storytelling on the most transformative tech, business and economic issues of our time.”