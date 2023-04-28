Joanna Gaines’ New Series Will Premiere During Max Launch Week (Exclusive) 

After airing a pilot and one-off holiday special in 2022, Magnolia Network is releasing a full season of Joanna Gaines’ Silos Baking Competition starting in May.

The first season premieres with back-to-back episodes, May 28, on Magnolia Network, Discovery+ and, most notably, the rebranded Max streaming service, which will have just launched a few days earlier on May 23. Magnolia content has already been part of existing streamer HBO Max, but studio brass David Zaslav and Casey Bloys recently made Chip and Joanna Gaines’ inclusion on the new platform a focal point — using April’s Max announcement day to hype the ratings for Fixer Upper: The Castle and formally set Magnolia series Fixer Upper: The Hotel for the fall.

From the Gaines’ in-house production company, Blind Nil, Silos Baking Competition is filmed in front of a live audience at the Gaines’ Silos shopping complex in Waco, Texas. Each episode will find five baking enthusiasts crafting recipes for Joanna Gaines and a revolving door of guest judges and Magnolia talent — including Andrew Zimmern (Family Dinner) and Zoë François (Zoë Bakes). (Chip Gaines, though not officially involved on camera, will make appearances throughout the season.) At the end of the six-episode season, winners from each of the previous five episodes will compete in the June 25 finale for a $100,000 prize and to have their winning confection join the menu at Magnolia’s Silos Baking Co. through Sept. 4.

Last summer’s one-off Silos Baking Competition pulled more than 1.8 million viewers on premiere night, subsequentially drawing many more on its various associated platforms.

In the nearly two years since launching, Magnolia Network’s offerings have topped 600 hours of original unscripted content. And May will be a busy month for new entries. In addition to the Silos Baking Competition, the network will roll out five new seasons of returning series, four new series and one linear launch. The full schedule, including network summaries, follows.

Wednesday, May 3

Restoring Galveston (new season) – Ashley and Michael Cordray have made it their mission to restore homes in their own backyard of Galveston, Texas. They tackle outdated properties on the brink of destruction to preserve the island’s history and architectural styles.

Saturday, May 6

Problem Spaces (new series) – Houston-based DIY designer Fariha Nasir takes difficult spaces — odd-angled walls, outdated designs and areas that just aren’t working — and turns them into her clients’ favorite rooms.

Handcrafted Hotels (linear premiere) – Hoteliers across America uniquely capture the character, history, nostalgia and charm of their hometowns. Tour these custom stays and meet the artists, craftspeople and designers that provide guests with a one-of-a-kind experience.

Friday, May 12

The Garden Chronicles (new series) – Expert gardeners explore the designs and stories behind enchanting garden spaces. Awe-inspiring blooms, charming architectural features and anecdotes intertwine to create a fascinating look at how the gardens came to be.

Sunday, May 21

From the Source (new season) – Award-winning chef and restaurateur Katie Button explores the stories and uses behind different delicious ingredients and shares her knowledge of cooking techniques to inspire others to be more curious, creative and joyful cooks.

Tuesday, May 23

Growing Floret (new season) – After successfully expanding her flower farm, Erin Benzakein thinks about her future and the legacy she wants to build. From preserving roses on the verge of being lost to changing the way we grow, she knows there will be flowers.

Maine Cabin Masters (new season) — Builder Chase Morrill, along with Ashley Morrill-Eldridge and Ryan Eldridge, his sister and brother-in-law, transform cabins in some of the most beautiful areas of Maine. From historic cottages to camp cabins, scenic retreats get the facelifts they need.

Sunday, May 28

Silos Baking Competition (new series) – Home bakers travel to Waco, Texas, for a friendly competition that celebrates the joy that comes from time spent in the kitchen. The bakers are challenged to perfect a favorite recipe for a chance to have their treat featured at Magnolia’s Silos Baking Co.

Monday, May 29

Motel Rescue (new series) – Lindsey Kurowski is hitting the road to help struggling motel owners across America get back on track.

Tuesday, May 30

Bargain Mansions (new season) – For home restoration expert Tamara Day, the bigger the home, the bigger the challenge. The Kansas City, Missouri, native is passionate about restoring neglected homes and bringing them back to life for new families to love.