Jodie Foster to Star in ‘True Detective’ Season 4 for HBO

Jodie Foster is returning to television.

The Oscar-winning actress and director, following a prolonged round of negotiations, has been tapped to star in the fourth season of HBO True Detective. Foster will also be credited as an exec producer of the anthology.

Season four of True Detective, dubbed Night Country, remains in the development stages though Foster’s casting certainly makes a formal series green light all but a given. Here’s how HBO describes True Detective: Night Country: “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

Foster will play Liz Danvers. Additional details about the character were not immediately available.

Issa Lopez (Tigers Are Not Afraid, Secondary Effects) and Alan Page Arriaga (Shining Girls, Fear the Walking Dead) are set to co-write the scripts. Lopez is attached to direct the potential pilot. Both exec produce alongside Barry Jenkins and his Pastel banner’s Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak. Anonymous Content is the studio on the drama. Exec producers also include Mari Jo Winkler and original True Detective stars and exec producers Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. Cary Joji Fukunaga and creator Nic Pizzolatto are also credited as EPs though neither will be involved in the creative of season four.

True Detective: Night Country marks Foster’s biggest TV role since she started her career as a child model and appeared in the likes of Mayberry RFD, Napoleon and Samantha and The Courtship of Eddie’s Father, among others. In recent years, Foster has had a voice role on The Simpsons. Foster earned best actress Oscar wins for The Accused and Silence of The Lambs. She’s repped by CAA and Matthew Saver Law Offices.

Arriaga, whose addition as a co-writer is also new, is with UTA and Hansen Jacobson.

A premiere date for True Detective 4 has not yet been determined as the season remains in the development stages.