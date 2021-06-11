Peacock’s ‘Joe Exotic’ Series Adds Lex Mayson to Cast

Peacock continues to round out the cast of its series Joe Exotic, based on the story of Tiger King subjects Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel and Carole Basking.

The latest addition is Lex Mayson, who will play Saff, one of Joe’s (John Cameron Mitchell) employees. Their credits include web series Lockdown and roles on Batwoman and Hulu’s Woke.

The show’s cast also includes Kate McKinnon, Brian Van Holt, Nat Wolff, Sam Keeley and Dennis Quaid.

Based on a Wondery podcast from host and reporter Robert Moor, the show centers on big cat enthusiast Baskin (SNL’s McKinnon), who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel (Hedwig and the Angry Inch’s Mitchell) is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.

The show doesn’t have any connection to Netflix’s docuseries Tiger King, which was a breakout hit in March 2020. Joe Exotic is one of a couple of scripted projects based on Schreibvogel and Baskin’s story; Nicolas Cage is set to play Schreibvogel in an Amazon series from CBS Studios and Imagine Entertainment.

Universal Studio Group’s UCP is producing the series, which will stream exclusively on Peacock (earlier plans had it set to air on NBC and USA as well). Etan Frankel, who has an overall deal at UCP, is writing and executive producing with Wondery’s Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, and Aaron Hart.

Mayson is repped by CUE Management.