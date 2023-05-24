Joe Jonas Admits He Was “So Jealous” When Brother Nick Landed ‘The Voice’ Gig: “I Cried My Eyes Out”

Nick Jonas has a solo hit called “Jealous,” but it’s his older brother Joe Jonas who is admitting to feeling that very way due to a recent gig that his sibling landed.

Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas, who comprise the band Jonas Brothers, were guests on the Armchair Expert podcast for an episode released Monday. During their conversation with hosts Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, the stars discussed moments when they’ve individually felt envious of each other’s successes, with Joe admitting that he cried due to jealousy when he learned that Nick had been chosen as a coach of NBC’s The Voice for season 18, which aired in 2020. (Nick returned as a coach for season 20.)

“It was at the most picturesque setting — it was at the Fleetwood Mac show at [Madison Square Garden] — and as they’re playing ‘Landslide,’ I found out that he was going to be a judge on The Voice, and I was so jealous I cried my eyes out,” Joe recalled. “I’m super happy for him, but I’m also bummed because I want that fucking gig!”

Kevin then pointed out that Joe had previously served as a judge on the Australian version of The Voice for one season in 2018. “So he was like, ‘I did my time there — I should do it here,'” Kevin reasoned.

As Joe himself explained: “I just enjoyed the job, so I was like, what the fuck? But he crushed it and, you know, it was great.”

For his part, Kevin recalled similarly feeling left out during a time when his brothers were both enjoying music success away from Jonas Brothers. “I was definitely like, ‘I am so happy that it’s happening for one of us, but I wish it was the three of us,'” he said.

Additionally, Nick and Joe shared that they both had auditioned for a part in director Jon M. Chu’s forthcoming film adaptation of the smash Broadway musical Wicked. “We said, ‘Go in there and kill it because it’s got to be one of us,'” Joe recalled of the pair pumping each other up. Alas, neither ended up landing the unspecified role.