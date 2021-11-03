‘Joe Millionaire’ Revived at Fox 19 Years After Original

Fox is reaching back to its early aughts glory days for its latest reboot.

The network has ordered a new version of its dating show Joe Millionaire to debut in January — 19 years after the first iteration of the show became a huge hit. The new show is officially titled Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer and will feature two men courting 20 women. One of the guys is, in fact, a millionaire, and the other decidedly isn’t; the women won’t know which is which at the outset.

Fox Alternative Entertainment is behind the show. SallyAnn Salsano (Jersey Shore) will executive produce via her 495 Productions.

“This revival of Joe Millionaire represents a potent combination: one of the most innovative and popular dating shows of all time with SallyAnn Salsano, who ranks among the most fearless producers in the business,” said Rob Wade, president alternative entertainment and specials at Fox. “I’ve long admired Joe Millionaire for its daring premise, and since the moment I joined Fox, I’ve wanted to bring it back in the spotlight in a whole new way for both new viewers and fans of the original.”

Joe Millionaire premiered in January 2003 and starred Evan Marriott, a construction worker and sometime model who posed as a millionaire in search of a wife. A takeoff on ABC’s then two season-old Bachelor format, the series was a runaway hit, peaking at a huge 40 million viewers for its finale.

Fox ordered a second season for fall 2003, but fearing it wouldn’t be able to find enough American women who weren’t familiar with the show, cast 14 European women to vie for the hand of rodeo cowboy David Smith. The show cratered in the ratings, drawing less than a third of the audience of the first season. Then Fox chief Sandy Grushow said at the time, “Our instincts told us from the very beginning that Joe Millionaire was a one-time stunt, and I think we got greedy.”

Salsano will executive produce Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer with Sarah Howell (Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny).

Watch a promo for the show below.