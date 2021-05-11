Joe Montana Docuseries In the Works At Peacock

A docuseries about the life and career of hall-of-fame NFL quarterback Joe Montana is in development at Peacock.

Montana will participate in the series, which will chronicle his career from high school to Notre Dame to the NFL, where he won four Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers. The series will also feature interviews with celebrities, former teammates, coaches, and mentees of Montana. NFL Films is producing the series for Peacock.

The Montana docuseries joins a growing slate of documentary fare at the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service.

This week Peacock ordered a another docuseries, Perfect World: The Gamer Murders, a series which chronicled how a group of international gamers worked together to uncover a killer’s true identity.

It also ordered a documentary called Downey Wrote That, about the influential Saturday Night Live writer Jim Downey, as well as Diamond Princess, about the cruise ship that became one of the world’s first COVID-19 hotspots. Diamond Princess will include first-hand accounts from those trapped on the ship, as well as cell phone footage from passengers.

Previously announced docs at Peacock include a doc about the “Killer Clown” John Wayne Gacy, and crime fare like Dateline and Unsolved Mysteries.