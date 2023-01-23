PR Veteran Joe Schlosser Exits Endemol Shine/Banijay to Launch Communications Firm

Public relations veteran Joe Schlosser is leaving his position at Endemol Shine/Banijay to launch his own communications firm.

Schlosser has spent 11 years with the company, most recently as executive vp communications at Banijay Americas. He’ll be consulting with the company and handling communications chores for Banijay-owned Bunim/Murray Productions. Jaycee Medina, vp marketing/communications will continue handling internal communication efforts during the transition.

As exec vp at the TV production company, Schlosser oversaw all corporate, consumer and internal communications across North America and Latin America and led all talent relations, awards and events coordination. He also oversaw communications efforts for nine different production labels, including Endemol Shine North America, Bunim/Murray Productions, Authentic Entertainment, Truly Original, 51 Minds Entertainment and Steven David Entertainment.

Shows under his purview included Big Brother, MasterChef, LEGO Masters, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Dubai, The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles and Below Deck.

He previously was senior vp communications for Endemol Shine North America before Banijay acquired the company.

Before joining the company in 2012, he spent 10 years with NBCUniversal in various top communications roles, including senior vp NBC Entertainment Television Publicity.

He began his career in communications at Hallmark Channel after working as a journalist, serving as Los Angeles bureau chief at Broadcasting & Cable. He also has taught the UCLA Extension course “Working With the Media” for several years.