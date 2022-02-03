Peacock’s ‘Joe vs. Carole’ Trailer Reveals Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin

“It’s war,” declares Carole Baskin in the first trailer for Peacock’s limited series Joe vs. Carole.

The series stars Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) as Baskin and John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Itch) as Joe Exotic in a scripted dramatic take on the Tiger King phenomenon.

The project is based on the Wondery podcast Joe Exotic: Tiger King, hosted and reported by Robert Moor, and centers on Baskin, “a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe ‘Exotic’ Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and, when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy.”

“I hope that when people watch Joe vs. Carole just maybe they’ll see these people that they thought they knew in a brand-new way,” showrunner Etan Frankel said in a statement. “We knew it would take two extraordinary actors to portray these larger-than-life people as the complex, three-dimensional individuals that they are. Mitchell is one of the most gifted and thoughtful actors I’ve ever worked with. He cares so deeply about the work, and his performance is breathtaking. And McKinnon is simply remarkable. She is able to make us double over with laughter one moment and then break our hearts the next. It was an absolute thrill to watch these two exceptional actors morph into these roles.”

The UCP-produced series also stars Kyle MacLachlan, Brian Van Holt, Sam Keeley, Nat Wolff, Marlo Kelly, William Fichtner, Dean Winters and David Wenham.

All eight episodes will debut on the Peacock streaming service on March 3.