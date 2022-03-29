Joel Edgerton to Lead Cast of ‘Dark Matter’ TV Series at Apple  

Apple TV+ is set to explore Dark Matter.

The streamer, fresh off its best picture Oscar win for Coda, has handed out a nine-episode, straight-to-series order for drama Dark Matter, based on the Blake Crouch book of the same name. Joel Edgerton (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Boy Erased) will star in the sci-fi drama on which Crouch will serve as showrunner on the Sony Pictures Television series.

Dark Matter is described as “a story about the road not taken.” It revolves around Jason Dessen, (Edgerton) a “physicist, professor and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the multiverse of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of mind-bending realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself.”

Matt Tolmach (Jumanji, Future Man) will exec produce alongside David Manpearl. Crouch will pen the script and serve as showrunner. Louis Leterrier (Now You See Me, Lupin) will direct the first four episodes.

Dark Matter — not to be confused with the comic book adaptation that aired for three seasons on Syfy a few years ago — is Crouch’s latest book-to-TV series. He previously teamed with showrunner Chad Hodge for Fox’s Wayward Pines and TNT’s Good Behavior.

Edgerton’s credits also include King Arthur, Bright (whose sequel is also directed by Leterrier) and The Great Gatsby. He’s repped by WME, Anonymous Content, Shanahan Management and Hirsch Wallerstein.

Crouch is with Cheng Caplan Co., InkWell and VanderKloot Law.

For Apple, Dark Matter joins a roster of sci-fi dramas that also includes For All Mankind and Foundation.