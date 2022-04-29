Joey King to Star in Holocaust Survival Story ‘We Were the Lucky Ones’ for Hulu

Hulu is bringing author Georgia Hunter’s true story of her Jewish family during World War II to the screen.

The Disney-backed streamer has handed out an eight-episode series order for the limited series We Were the Lucky Ones and tapped Joey King (The Act) to star.

The series, like Hunter’s New York Times best-seller, is inspired by the incredible true story of one Jewish family separated at the start of World War II that was determined to survive — and to reunite. The series is dubbed a tribute to the triumph of hope and love against all odds.

Erica Lipez (Julia, The Morning Show, Bates Motel) will adapt the book and pen the script. Hamilton’s Thomas Kail will direct and exec produce alongside Lipez and Jennifer Todd. Kate Sullivan will produce, while Hunter is set as a co-exec producer.

“I’ll never forget the day, at 15 years old, I learned that I came from a family of Holocaust survivors. It was a discovery that changed my life, inspiring a decade-long journey to unearth and record my family’s story. When We Were the Lucky Ones landed in my dear friend Tommy Kail’s hands, I knew it had found its home. I couldn’t be more excited to partner with him, with our incredible show runner, Erica Lipez, and with the amazing teams at Old 320, 20th and Hulu as we bring the story of my ancestors — and through it, the story of the Holocaust — to the screen,” Hunter said.

We Were the Lucky Ones hails from Disney’s 20th Television, the studio where Kail and Todd’s Old 320 Sycamore banner is housed with an overall deal.

“Georgia and I have been friends for 25 years and I am deeply proud to be part of the team working to share her family’s remarkable story,” Kail said. “Erica and I did a play together 10 years ago and I knew this project had to be our second collaboration. Georgia’s love for her family bursts off the page and her vivid writing puts you right next to them at every moment: we’ll aim to honor these efforts on screen. Since late 2018 we have given our all to this adaptation and we are thrilled to have the chance to partner with 20th and Hulu to bring it to television audiences all over the world.”

Lucky Ones becomes the latest book-to-TV adaptations at Hulu, joining a roster that also includes the Emmy-winning The Handmaid’s Tale, Dopesick, Normal People and Nine Perfect Strangers, among others.

For King, the series marks a reunion for the actress/producer with the streamer after she earned rave reviews for limited series The Act as well as the action film The Princess. She exec produces and stars in the latter, which arrives July 1 on Hulu. Next up she has Sony’s Bullet Train opposite Brad Pitt due in theaters July 29. She’s also set to star and produce A Spark of Light, best on Jodi Picoult’s novel, for Sony TV.

Lipez is repped by WME, Manage-Ment and Johnson Shapiro. Kail is with WME. Hunter is at CAA and The Book Group. Todd is with attorney Michael Gendler. King is repped by UTA, Industry Entertainment and Hirsch Wallerstein.