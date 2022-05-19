John Aylward, Actor on ‘ER’ and ‘The West Wing,’ Dies at 75

John Aylward, the veteran stage, TV and film character actor perhaps best known for his turn as surgeon Donald Anspaugh on NBC’s medical drama ER, has died. He was 75.

Aylward died Monday at his home in Seattle of natural causes after a long illness, his longtime agent, Mitchell Stubbs, told The Hollywood Reporter. Stubbs said he received word of Aylward’s death from his wife, Mary Fields.

“John was a wonderful actor and a great friend to many. He was proud of his film and television work, although his life in the theater was where he was the happiest,” Stubbs said.

Born in Seattle on Nov. 7, 1946, Aylward graduated from the actor’s training program at the University of Washington in 1970 and founded the Empty Space Theatre in 1973. His first television gig was the 1976 telefilm The Secret Life of John Chapman.

His breakout role on the small screen came 20 years later when he earned the role of Anspaugh on ER when he was 50. Until that point, Aylward worked consistently in theater across North America.

He appeared in stage roles at the Kennedy Center with Kentucky Cycle and at Lincoln Center with City of Conversation. A classically trained actor, Aylward performed everything from Shakespearean roles to farce with plays by Alan Ayckborne and dramas by David Mamet, Arthur Miller and Tennessee Williams.

His standout roles included a stint as Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman, Richard III, Scrooge in Inspecting Carol and Shelley Levine in Glengarry Glen Ross, a role he played twice.

A stage performance in Psychopathia Sexualis in Los Angeles in 1996 earned Aylward the role on ER. He played the role of a surgeon and a leading hospital board member at County General for a dozen years until ER was canceled in 2008.

Aylward also portrayed the former DNC chairman Barry Goodwin on The West Wing. Other TV roles included American Horror Story, Major Crimes, Impastor and guest spots on Mad Men and Scorpion.

His more recent roles included playing Father Edward Devine in the 2020 sports drama movie The Way Back.