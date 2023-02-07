John Cleese Reviving Classic Comedy ‘Fawlty Towers’ With Rob Reiner

“Basil!”

John Cleese is set to revive his classic 1970s comedy Fawlty Towers.

In a shock move that will likely divide fans of the original, Cleese will write and star in the show alongside his daughter Camilla Cleese. Matthew George (Wind River, A Private War), plus Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner and Derrick Rossi are executive producing the series for Castle Rock Television, which is developing the project.

The new Fawlty Towers is set to explore how Cleese’s cynical, over-the-top and misanthropic Basil Fawlty navigates the modern world. With plot details largely under wraps, the series will explore the relationship between Basil and a daughter he has just discovered he had as the two tempt fate and team up to run a boutique hotel.

“What I like about Matt is that, unlike many producers, he really ‘gets’ the creative process,” said Cleese, most recently known as a vocal campaigner against “cancel culture.” “When we first met, he offered an excellent first idea, and then Matt, my daughter Camilla, and I had one of the best creative sessions I can remember. By dessert we had an overall concept so good that, a few days later, it won the approval of Rob and Michele Reiner. Camilla and I look forward enormously to expanding it into a series.”

Rob Reiner said: “John Cleese is a comedy legend. Just the idea of working with him makes me laugh.”

The original Fawlty Towers ran for two six-episode seasons that were broadcasted in 1975 and 1979, and followed the unfortunate exploits of Fawlty as he struggled to keep his hotel, marriage and sanity afloat. The show was ranked first by the British Film Institute in their “100 Greatest British Television Programmes “list in 2000, and in 2019, Radio Times magazine named it the greatest ever British TV sitcom based on a panel of comedy experts.

“Meeting John and Camilla was one of the great thrills of my life. I’m obsessed with Fawlty Towers and the legendary characters he created,” said George. “I’ve watched the first two seasons so many times I have lost count. I dreamed of one day being involved in a continuation of the story. Now it’s come true.”

