John Goodman Named President of 2023 Monte-Carlo TV Festival

Emmy-winning Roseanne star John Goodman will head up this year’s jury at the 2023 Monte-Carlo TV Festival, the festival announced Thursday.

The tireless and versatile film and TV actor, whose credits range from voicing Sully in Monsters, Inc. to supporting roles in several Coen Brothers’ films (Raising Arizona, Barton Fink, The Big Lebowski) to a phenomenally productive small-screen career that includes such series as Alpha House, Dancing on the Edge and Roseanne sequel The Conners, will head up this year’s fiction jury. Joining him are fellow jurors Camilla Rydbacken, senior vp, scripted content at Viaplay Sweden; Vikings actor Travis Fimmel; the Italian actress and presenter Francesca Chillemi; U.S. producer and Big Light Productions CEO Frank Spotnitz (The X-Files, The Man in the High Castle); and Marcus Ammon, managing director content for German production group Bavaria Fiction.

Acclaimed documentarian Tom Jennings (Apollo: Missions to the Moon) will head up this year’s news and documentaries jury at Monte-Carlo. Also on the news and doc jury this year are Jeanette Larsson, Senior Editor and Producer, SVT Sweden; Aïda Touihri, a journalist and presenter, at France’s RMC Story; British-Ghanaian presenter and author Patrick Aryee; and José Carlos Gallardo, a reporter, editor, and director for the Weekly Report magazine at Spanish network RTVE.

The 62nd Monte-Carlo festival runs in Monaco June 16-20. Rola Bauer, the new head of pan-English scripted TV at Amazon Studios, announced Thursday that Harlan Coben’s Shelter, a Amazon Prime Video original will open the festival with its world premiere. Legendary producer Howard Gordon (The X-Files, 24, Homeland, Accused) will receive the festival’s Golden Nymph award for lifetime achievement from Princess Charlene of Monaco at the closing ceremony on Tuesday, June 20. American Gods star Ricky Whittle and French videographer and celebrity influencer Léna Situations will host the closing ceremony.