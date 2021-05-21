John Krasinski Recounts Advice From ‘The Office’ Creator Greg Daniels That Inspired Him for ‘A Quiet Place’

John Krasinski made an appearance on Stephen Colbert ’s A Late Show Thursday night, becoming the show’s first guest to join the studio in person in 14 months.

The actor joined the late-night host to chat about A Quiet Place Part II, as the film is premiering in theaters after the release date was delayed amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and theater closures. Krasinski’s return to The Late Show marked a full-circle moment as Colbert was quick to note Krasinski joined the show three days before The Late Show had to shut down filming in the studio. As Colbert showed a clip from Krasinski’s entrance in which they awkwardly embraced in an air hug, he noted that they both were “beginning to understand that something bad was about to be coming down the pipe.”

With Krasinski rejoining him to discuss the film, Colbert quipped that he has now seen the film when compared to the actor’s first visit: “That’s one of the benefits of its release being delayed 14 months.”

In the follow-up to the 2018 film, which Krasinski directed and starred in alongside wife Emily Blunt, the actor returns as director and takes on a solo screenwriting credit. The film was originally set to release last March but the release date was delayed continuously amid the pandemic. “It was a bizarre thing,” Krasinski reflected. Though a trying time, Krasinski said delaying the film’s release was the “right thing to do.” He also emphasized that he believes the film should be viewed in the theater and is excited that finally gets to happen.

To celebrate the reopenings of theaters and the film’s release, Krasinski recently surprised fans at an early screening of the film at an AMC 24 in Miami, Florida: “Now that people feel comfortable, it is so exciting to me that people are coming back to the theaters. So, yes, please come see my movie but go see any movie.”

Colbert described A Quiet Place Part II as “one of the most terrifying movies” he’s ever seen. “I don’t do the jump scares well,” the late-night host said as Krasinski laughed. Despite being frightening, Colbert acknowledged the film has “heart” and asked Krasinski how he manages to blend a “deeply moving human story and horror.” Krasinski was quick to credit The Office creator Greg Daniels.

“It was like three weeks into shooting and I was so nervous for this scene and he said, ‘Can I ask you a question? Are you ok?’ and I said, ‘Yes this is my favorite joke in the script, I want to make sure I deliver it really funny,’ ” Krasinski recalls of a conversation he had with Daniels while filming the series.

Krasinski says Daniels advised to not “deliver anything funny” but rather “deliver it and let people decide whether it’s funny or not.” “And he said, ‘You just do the character and if they fall in love with you, they’ll go on any ride,’ ” he recalled.

“I literally thought of him when they said direct a horror movie,” he continued. “So, instead, I just did a family drama and trojan horsed it as a horror movie because I thought you’ll be more scared if you fall in love with these characters.”

Of working with Blunt again for the follow-up film, Krasinski had nothing but praise for his wife: “The truth is I think she’s the most talented actress we have. She’s just the most unbelievably talented person but also, more than acting, she’s just an incredible person to have on set.”

Later on, Colbert attempted to get to know Krasinski more by asking 13 questions in “The Colbert Questionert” segment such as what item he owns should be one he throws out, what he thinks the best sandwich is, what he considers to be the scariest animal, his favorite action film and more.

In another fun moment, Colbert challenged Krasinski to an arm wrestle and staring contest. Though warning him the match was “not personal,” Krasinski won leaving Colbert to jokingly question why he looked so unfazed in comparison to his exhaustion.