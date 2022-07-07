John Legend’s Get Lifted Inks Overall Deal With UCP

John Legend’s Get Lifted Film Co. has a new home.

The production outfit headed by Legend, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius has signed an overall deal with Universal Studio Group’s UCP that covers scripted programming, as well as a first-look deal for unscripted content. Get Lifted moves to UCP from Disney’s ABC Signature.

“We are elated to align with the talented team at Get Lifted Film Co. to bring their incredible scripted and unscripted stories to life,” said UCP president Beatrice Springborn. “Mike, John and Ty have an absolutely astonishing track record, and we’re excited to support their vision through this new alliance.”

Get Lifted has worked with NBCUniversal previously on the Emmy-winning Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert and A Legendary Christmas With John and Chrissy, both of which aired in 2018. The company has also produced WGN America’s Underground, IFC and AMC’s Sherman’s Showcase, the Netflix holiday movie Jingle Jangle, HBO’s docuseries Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children and HBO Max’s Citizen Ashe, among others.

“We’re so excited to broaden our relationship with the Universal family,” said Jackson in a statement. “Especially working closely with Beatrice, Toby [Gorman] and Pearlena [Igbokwe] to help us continue to define our voice as producers within the television landscape.”

Alongside the TV deal with UCP, Get Lifted also has a joint venture with Picturestart, called Picture Lift, that develops and produces features from underrepresented filmmakers. Get Lifted is repped by WME and Del Shaw.