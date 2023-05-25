‘John Mulaney: Baby J’ Debuts on Streaming Charts

John Mulaney’s first stand-up comedy special in five years got off to a solid start on Netflix.

The special, John Mulaney: Baby J, gathered 379 million minutes of viewing for the week of April 24-30, ranking 10th among original series (it premiered on April 25). It’s the second stand-up special to make the Nielsen streaming rankings this year, after Chris Rock: Selective Outrage. The latter, Netflix’s first live stand-up special, opened with 418 million minutes (albeit over less than 36 hours from its March 4 premiere) and grew to 798 million the following week.

The Diplomat was the No. 1 overall title for the second week in a row. The Netflix political drama starring Keri Russell grew by about 7 percent week to week, hitting 1.39 billion minutes of watch time. The back half of Firefly Lane’s second (and final) season pushed that show over the billion-minute mark as well; it recorded 1.11 billion minutes of viewing.

Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso hit a series high for the second consecutive frame, growing to 795 million minutes of viewing for the week its seventh episode of season three debuted (it was at 719 million the week before). Sweet Tooth (924 million minutes) and Workin’ Moms (645 million) rejoined the rankings with the premieres of new seasons on Netflix. Prime Video’s big-budget spy series Citadel missed the top 10 originals but recorded 306 million minutes of viewing for its first two episodes.

Better Call Saul turned in another strong week, leading all acquired series with 968 million minutes of watch time.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries. The top streaming titles for April 24-30 are below.

Overall

1. The Diplomat (Netflix), 1.39 billion minutes viewed

2. Firefly Lane (Netflix), 1.11 billion

3. Better Call Saul (Netflix), 968 million

4. Sweet Tooth (Netflix), 924 million

5. Cocomelon (Netflix), 804 million

6. Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), 795 million

7. Bluey (Disney+), 715 million

8. NCIS (Netflix/Paramount+), 667 million

9. Workin’ Moms (Netflix), 645 million

10. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 640 million

Original Series

1. The Diplomat, 1.39 billion minutes

2. Firefly Lane, 1.11 billion

3. Sweet Tooth, 924 million

4. Ted Lasso, 795 million

5. Workin’ Moms, 645 million

6. The Night Agent (Netflix), 560 million

7. The Mandalorian (Disney+), 498 million

8. Beef (Netflix), 459 million

9. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video), 457 million

10. John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix), 379 million

Acquired Series

1. Better Call Saul, 968 million minutes

2. Cocomelon, 804 million

3. Bluey, 715 million

4. NCIS, 667 million

5. Grey’s Anatomy, 640 million

6. Succession (HBO Max), 568 million

7. The Big Bang Theory (HBO Max), 525 million

8. South Park (HBO Max), 524 million

9. Shameless (Netflix), 521 million

10. Heartland (Netflix), 447 million