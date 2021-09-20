John Oliver on Emmy Win: “I Was Rooting for Conan”

John Oliver says he hoped his latest Emmy had gone to one of his competitors instead.

Taking the stage at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards to once again accept the award for best variety talk series, the Last Week Tonight host said, “Thank you so much. Like many in this room, I was kind of rooting for Conan [O’Brien], so this is bittersweet.”

The win marked the sixth year in a row that Oliver’s HBO series has won the category, having dominated the category since 2016.

While Oliver was predicted to win yet again, some expected O’Brien might capture the honor for the final season of his TBS show, Conan, which seemingly marked the end of his late-night career spanning 28 years and several shows.

Upon hearing Oliver’s shout-out from the stage, O’Brien stood up to receive some applause.

Oliver also gave a shout-out to the late actor-comedian Norm Maconald, who died last week. “No one is funnier than Norm Macdonald on late night comedy,” Oliver said. “So if you have any time in the next week, do what I did and just spend time [watching] clips of Norm and Conan. … It doesn’t get better than that.”

Last Week Tonight also won for best writing for a variety series, where the team accepted the award and took the show’s ongoing running joke about thirsting for actor Adam Driver into a new and mysterious direction: “We would like to dedicate this award to Adam Driver. He knows what he did … and we know what we would like him to do.”

