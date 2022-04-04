John Oliver Criticizes O.J. Simpson for Weighing In on Will Smith’s Oscars Slap: “No One Wants to Hear From You on This”

John Oliver criticized O.J. Simpson for sharing his opinion about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at last week’s Oscars.

On Sunday’s episode of HBO’s Last Week Tonight, Oliver showed a video in which Simpson last week addressed the incident. Simpson tweeted the video from his account with the message: “He was wrong but I understand the sentiment.”

Simpson said in the video that he’d been asked multiple times to share his opinion about the incident.

“It was unfortunate,” he said. “I think Will was wrong. Look, I understood the feeling.”

But Oliver wasn’t having it.

“Nope, not you O.J., not you,” he said. “No one wants to hear from you on this — especially, when you seem to be coming live from the COVID patio of a Señor Frog’s. You can just sit this one out. Think of this situation like a rowdy bachelorette ordering a mimosa: We want as little juice involved here as humanly possible.”

Smith has since resigned from the Academy, which has begun disciplinary proceedings against the actor after a meeting of its board of governors. The incident occurred at last week’s Oscars, when Smith went onstage and slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. He went on to win best actor for his role in King Richard.

Saturday Night Live parodied the incident on this weekend’s show, with Kenan Thompson appearing as Simpson during “Weekend Update.”