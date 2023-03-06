John Oliver Takes on Ron DeSantis, Embracing Donald Trump’s Nickname “Meatball Ron”

John Oliver spent most of Sunday’s Last Week Tonight talking about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom he called “Business Fred Flintstone.”

He started off by mentioning DeSantis’ new book, The Courage to Be Free, joking: “By the way, I have a gift for our studio audience. Look under your seats! The gift is… it isn’t here! You don’t have to read it. You’re welcome!”

Discussing the fact that DeSantis is likely gearing up for a 2024 presidential bid, Oliver noted that one of his rivals would be Donald Trump, “which history has shown, is no easy task.”

For his part, Trump has already been coming up with nicknames for DeSantis, one of his signature moves during his previous campaigns. Those have included the “embarrassingly weak” (Oliver’s words) “Ron DeSanctimonious” before moving on to “something with a lot more punch,” Oliver said. That nickname? “Meatball Ron.”

“I hate to say it, but Trump’s still got it,” Oliver said. “It’s perfectly stupid, childish and hurtful in a way that’s genuinely difficult to articulate.”

Oliver also noted how many commentators are calling him “Donald Trump with a brain,” opining that comment is not “meaningful.”

“It’s like saying, ‘That new restaurant is better than this chicken potpie that fell on a sidewalk,'” Oliver said. “Yeah, it is, but you’re not really giving me much useful information there.”

Oliver also brought up a story by a former classmate of DeSantis’ who shared that the future governor would tell his dates that he liked Thai food, but would pronounce it “thigh.” If they corrected him, he would make up an excuse and leave because “he didn’t want a girlfriend who corrected him,” according to this classmate.

“If that is true, wow,” Oliver said. “Just imagine being on that date.” Oliver then went into a scenario imagining how that might have gone, with the date ultimately left “with the check and the single greatest first-date disaster story of all time.”

The Last Week Tonight host also discussed how often DeSantis has appeared on Fox News Channel, citing a report saying that the network asked him to appear on air 113 times during a four-month period, which averages out to nearly once a day, and a Fox News producer reportedly offering to let him pick the topic if he agreed to appear on the network.

That is “just pathetic,” Oliver said. “I’ll put it this way. If Fox News ever went on a date with DeSantis, they definitely wouldn’t correct him when he called it ‘thigh’ food.”

Later on in the segment, Oliver looked at a Florida law banning books from school libraries unless they have been approved. He also noted a conservative movement inspired by the law that has sprung up “to get books removed from libraries that they just don’t like.”

He quoted one woman who submitted 21 books challenges in one county; she turned out to be a retiree with no children who admitted that she hasn’t read the books, only “in partial.”

“So basically, she just skimmed the books and said, ‘I’m pretty sure nobody should read this,'” Oliver said. “Which is coincidentally how I feel about Ron DeSantos’ new book, but I’m not trying to get it taken out of libraries, am I?”