John Oliver Says Russia’s Olympics Punishment for Doping Scheme Didn’t Go Far Enough

John Oliver questioned the severity of the punishments handed down to Russia amid what the Associated Press recently called “the Games’ longest-running doping saga.”

Russian sent more than 330 Olympians to the Tokyo Games, which ended Sunday, but they were competing under the name of “Russian Olympic Committee,” or ROC. Russia’s name and flag were banned from all events, though the Olympians’ uniforms bore the colors of the flag (red, white and blue). For those athletes winning gold, the anthem was not played; instead, they heard music by Russian composer Tchaikovsky, while the flag raised featured the Olympics symbol (the five rings) along with the trio of colors that appear on the Russian flag.

As for the “ROC” moniker, Oliver said on Sunday’s edition of HBO’s Last Week Tonight: “The Russian name isn’t really banned if they’re competing as the ‘Russian Olympic Committee,’ is it? It’s like saying a monster like Harvey Weinstein has absolutely no affiliation with The Weinstein Co. I don’t know about that. The name there really does imply otherwise.”

According to The Wall Street Journal, Russian was banned because of a “yearlong, state-sponsored doping scheme.” Oliver noted that Russia also was forced to compete under the “OAR” designation at the 2018 Winter Olympics, while they flag representing them was an even more neutral Olympics flag.

However, “before Tokyo, the punishment was downgraded, and they were allowed to compete as the Russian Olympic Committee, with uniforms that clearly bear more than a passing resemblance to the Russian flag. We all know what is going on there in the same way in the same way that calling this a ‘red plumber Halloween costume’ isn’t fooling anyone,” he said, pointing to an image of a costume clearly inspired by the Nintendo character Mario.

As for the Tchaikovsky song played for gold medalists, Oliver said: “That is more Russian than the Russian national anthem. In fact, there is no sound more quintessentially Russian aside from maybe an old man weeping uncontrollably while eating a potato.”

Oliver noted that Russian seemed to “embrace” the ROC designation, even going so far as using the hashtag #WeWillROCYou in multiple tweets.

“You don’t get to use ‘ROC’ as a fun, sassy name,” Oliver said. “That was supposed to be your punishment. It’s like if Hannbal Lecter started tweeting, #MUZZLEMEDADDY. No, you eat people. You don’t get to reclaim the muzzle!”

Oliver also noted that Russia did not seem to acknowledge the reason behind the restrictions, responding “aggressively” when American swimmer Ryan Murphy, who lost a competition to a Russian athlete, suggested his race was “probably not clean.”

The Olympic Russia twitter account responded in a tweet: “How unnerving our victories are for some of our colleagues. Yes, we are here at the Olympics. Whether someone likes it or not. The old barrel organ started the song about Russian doping again. English-language propaganda, oozing with verbal sweat in the Tokyo heat. Through the mouths of athletes offended by defeats. We will not console you. Forgive us those who are weaker. God is their judge. And for us — an assistant.”

Said Oliver: “Wow, that is a hard pushback. … It’s pretty clear that making Russia compete under these supposedly neutral flag and uniforms, when neither the flag nor the uniforms were neutral, means that this punishment wasn’t really a punishment at all. So let’s try and learn from this, and next time this problem arises, let’s make sure banned countries have a much clearer asterisk on their participation, so instead of an obviously flag-themed tracksuit, let’s put them in a Shrek-themed sweatshirt paired with shit emoji slippers and a lobster hat.”

He also said that instead of Tchaikovsky, the gold medalists should hear “something awful that will stick in your head and remind you something objectionable has happened.” His choice? The 1-877-Kars-4-Kids song. “I know that’s harsh, but let’s agree, it’s the ultimate deterrent,” he quipped.