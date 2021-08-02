John Oliver Slams ‘Sex and the City’ Revival for Moving Forward Without Kim Cattrall

Add John Oliver to the list of Sex and the City fans who aren’t happy that HBO Max’s upcoming revival won’t feature Kim Cattrall.

On Sunday’s Last Week Tonight — which airs on HBO, as did the original SATC series — Oliver took his own company to task for forging ahead with the show, titled And Just Like That…, despite the absence of Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the original series and two feature films.

During a deep dive into emergency medical services and the challenges they are facing, Oliver showed a report where an ambulance squad leader in a rural North Dakota town noted that they were “literally one person away from closing down. If we lose one of our EMTs, one of our care providers, we will have to look at shutting down and closing our doors.”

Oliver’s response: “That is terrible. No workplace should be in danger of shutting down because it loses one person. Unless, that is, the workplace is the Sex and the City reboot. What are you thinking? It’s never gonna work without Kim Cattrall. It’s not that any of you are bad — it’s that you only work together. I can’t appreciate my puritan Charlotte if I don’t have my naughty Samantha, and I live for Miranda Hobbes, but if she’s not serving side-eye while Samantha is using penne pasta to describe her Italian lover’s dick, what is the point?”

The show follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate friendship in their 50s.

Since the last feature film, the cast has been open about spats between Cattrall and the other stars, notably Parker. Cattrall lashed out at Parker on social media following her brother’s death in 2018 and the cast and crew opened up about behind-the-scenes drama in a podcast later that year.

Watch Oliver’s comments below, just before the nine-minute mark.