John Oliver Slams Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s Response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay Bill”

John Oliver didn’t hold back in his criticism of Disney CEO Bob Chapek and his response to LGBTQ-hostile legislation such as Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill on Sunday’s episode of HBO’s Last Week Tonight.

Oliver began the segment by remarking that it’s been a “bleak few weeks for the LGBTQ community” and then explained the intricacies of Florida’s bill, concluding that “it’s not about sex at all, it’s about denying the existence of gay people.”

The host said it was all the more “galling” given the financial support the Republicans who voted for this bill have had from corporate America, including Disney and HBO’s “soon-to-be-ex business daddy” AT&T. Oliver outlined that in the last two years Disney has donated nearly $300,000 to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republicans backing the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

“Are they morally bankrupt for [donating the money]? Who’s to say? I’ll tell you, I am. I am to say. After all, I’m Zazu,” he said, in reference to his role in Jon Favreau’s live-action remake of The Lion King.

Citing The Hollywood Reporter, Oliver then spoke about the reaction of Disney employees to the company’s silence about the bill, adding that when they found out about the donations they were “understandably outraged.” Describing Chapek as a “business thumb,” Oliver excoriated the executive for his initial reaction to the controversy, the bland and nonsensical corporate statement that alludes to the “diverse stories” the company produces that are “more powerful than any tweet or lobbying effort.”

“That’s obviously nonsense,” Oliver said.

Seemingly warming to the task of documenting Chapek’s missteps, Oliver then played tape from a Disney shareholder call in which the CEO said, “When we donate money to different political candidates we have no idea how they’re going to vote going forward into the future.”

“That is such bullshit, it is actively insulting!” Oliver said, before reiterating that when you make political donations you “generally know what the recipient is going to do with it.” He added that Disney should have had a very good idea what way a pol like Dennis Baxley would vote when it donated money to him, as he was open about removing protections for LGBTQ workers and legalizing gay conversion therapy.

Concluding the segment with Chapek’s apology last Friday and Disney pausing all political donations in Florida pending a review, Oliver seemed dismissive about the CEO’s claims of being an ally. He added, “marginalized creators have made billions of dollars for Disney. Now, should it embarrass them that it took them until this week to realize that they shouldn’t take that money and use it to actively undermine those creators’ interests? Who’s to say? I’ll tell you. I am I’m Zazu remember, and while I haven’t been invited back for the prequel yet, after tonight I’ve got a pretty good feeling about it.”