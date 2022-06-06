John Oliver Argues Against More Police in Schools in Wake of Texas Shooting

After a brief segment taking jabs at Prince Andrew and the U.K.’s Platinum Jubilee celebration honoring Queen Elizabeth II, John Oliver dove right into his main segment on Sunday night’s Last Week Tonight, arguing for increased gun control measures in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, last month.

Noting that the National Rifle Association held a convention in Texas three days after the tragedy, Oliver showed a clip of NRA chief Wayne LaPierre arguing for fully funding police departments around the U.S. as well school security resource officer programs.

“It’s not that surprising that the solution from the CEO of the NRA is more people with guns,” Oliver said. “It’d be like hearing ‘the garbage dump is overflowing, so we need more piles of garbage’ from the head of the National Raccoon Association I mean, what else do you really expect him to say?”

In the six years after the Columbine school shooting in 1999, the federal government allocated $750 million which resulted in the hiring of more than 6,500 school resource officers. However, Oliver noted, that since then, data shows that 58 percent of American schools have a sworn law enforcement officer on campus at least once a week while other resources have been diminished. Oliver cited another study showing that 14 million students are in school that have a police officer but no counselor, nurse, psychologist or social worker.

“That is 14 million kids who are closer in proximity to a pair of handcuffs than they are to a medical or mental health professional,” he said.

Oliver went on to examine whether a police presence in school is actually deterring school shootings, which argued is not the case, citing a 2020 study showing that shooters were not deterred by officers, security cameras, metal detectors or locked doors. He also said that having a police officer on campus doesn’t mean that shootings will be stopped either, as the schools in both Uvalde and Parkland, Fla., the site of a shooting in 2018, had officers present at school. According to a Washington Post analysis, there have been only two instances two decades where a school resource officer was able to gun down an active shooter. He showed a video in which an expert argued that having a police presence actually makes the shooter more dangerous since they come in heavily armed and aware that law enforcement is already at the school.

“If school cops can make shootings worse, why then are we still pitching them as a solution?” Oliver asked. “If Off! discovered that their mosquito repellant attracted mosquitoes, they’d stop selling it, or at the very least rebrand it as a cologne for lonely mosquito bachelors.”

Oliver went on to look the impact that the mere presence of cops on campus can have on students, noting that in some schools officers also serve as mentors and in other roles, but in disadvantaged schools, this is not the case. There, they are more likely to engage in law enforcement activities.

In the 2017-18 school year, there were more than 54,000 arrests by officers employed at schools, for infractions as minor as throwing a paper airplane, baby carrot or Skittles. An indignant Oliver also noted that a 5-year-old with ADHD who threw a tantrum was charged with battery on a police officer,’ “when clearly the only thing were guilty of was being a fucking 5-year-old,” Oliver said.

He also showed a clip of a high school student explaining that she was arrested for a “bombs and explosives” violation after doing a science experiment where a cap blew off a plastic bottle. “That is so fucking stupid for so many reasons. One of which is, when you hear ‘felony for a science experiment,’ you’re thinking you’re thinking meth. If I gave you 500 guesses for what science experiment got someone charged with a felony, your first 499 guesses would be ‘meth,’ and the next one would be, ‘Are you 100 percent sure that it’s not meth?’ Never in your wildest dreams would it be ‘popping a bottle cap’ unless, inside that bottle, was some meth.”

And in some cases, these arrests will give the kids a criminal record.

Moreover, Oliver cited studies showing that students with disabilities and Black kids are more likely to be arrested, disproportionate to their share of enrollment. “The presence of police can make school miserable for some kids,” Oliver said. “And we frankly don’t need any more ways to make school scarier. It’s already terrifying enough. I you ask me what is the scariest places I can imagine, it’s not a haunted house or the inside of Tom Cruise’s brain, it’s high school, because remember, I was this” he said, showing a photo he’s used in marketing campaigns before of him in high school with glasses and acne.

Oliver argued that the money that is “inevitably” about to be used to fund school cops and instead earmark that money for counselors, nurses and “other resources that actually protect students.”

“School police are not the answer to school shootings; the answer to that is gun control,” Oliver added. “When we throw more cops into schools as an easy way out of that difficult and necessary conversation, we not only fail to keep our kids safe from gun violence, we condemn them to a system that criminalizes the very essence of childhood. Kids deserve to be annoying without being arrested, to be sad and angry without being body-slammed. They deserve to have tantrums, throw carrots, do science experiments, talk shite and carve their names into stuff without risking ending up in the back of a police car. They deserve to be curious, to make mistakes, to go a little too car, to be a little too loud — to basically be a fucking kid. And they definitely deserve better than the fundamental lie the only thing that can stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy who can arrest a 5-year-old.”