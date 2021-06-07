John Oliver Mocks Warner Bros. Discovery’s New Logo, Slogan

- Share this article on Facebook
John Oliver took yet another jab at his new corporate bosses on Sunday’s episode of Last Week Tonight.
In his opening segment, Oliver addressed the fact that the United Kingdom is planning to fully reopen later this month despite the fact that experts are warning that a third wave of COVID may be under way.
He showed a clip of a former chief adviser to the prime minister warning that there is “no plan” in place to deal with this crisis and quoting another expert as saying, “I think we are absolutely fucked.”
“Wow. ‘There is no plan, we’re in huge trouble, I think we’re absolutely fucked.’ You do not expect to hear an assessment that grim unless it’s from the team behind the Fyre Festival or Warner Bros. Discovery,” Oliver said, showing the new Warner Bros. Discovery logo, which features the slogan, ‘The stuff that dreams are made of.'”
He then addressed his new corporate parent directly — calling it, as he did previously with AT&T, “Business Daddy.”
“Hi there, new Business Daddy,” he said. “Just checking in to say I absolutely love the corporate logo you dropped this week. It looks like the opening title of The Simpsons if the fonts were not found.”
He continued: ” ‘The stuff that dreams are made of’ is a quote from The Maltese Falcon about how the thing that seemed like a priceless treasure was actually worthless garbage that brought chaos and despair to everyone around it. Anyway good luck with the merger, I’m sure everything’s gonna go great.”
Here’s the new logo for Warner Bros. Discovery, per a press release that just went out. pic.twitter.com/3mbgFUvQb5
— Alex Weprin (@alexweprin) June 1, 2021
Two weeks ago, Oliver in his opening credits took another shot at the folks in charge of the newly formed company. The credits showed the AT&T logo exploding into a ball of fire, with the words: “I Hope The New Different Rich Idiots Don’t Fuck This Up” and “Corporate Parent” underneath that.
Over the years, Oliver host has taken several shots at HBO parent company AT&T, which he condescendingly refers to as “Business Daddy,” and has frequently mocked what he calls its “terrible” service.
He also took jabs at AT&T during a segment about robocalls and went on a rant over the company’s support of “white nationalist” Steve King.
Earlier this month, AT&T and Discovery Inc. unveiled their plan to merge their media and entertainment assets in a deal that will bring together cable networks including CNN, TBS, TNT, HGTV, Food Network and Discovery Channel; the Warner Bros. film studio; and streaming services HBO Max and Discovery+. Discovery chief executive David Zaslav will lead the merged company as CEO.
