John Wick ‘Continental’ Trailer Reveals Mel Gibson’s Mysterious Villain

Below is the official trailer for the upcoming John Wick spin-off series from from director and executive producer Albert Hughes.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick is Peacock’s three-part limited series set roughly 40 years before the events in the John Wick feature film saga.

Continental focuses on events surrounding a hotel for assassins in New York City and stars Colin Woodell (The Purge) as Winston Scott — the young version of the Continental Hotel owner played by Ian McShane in the Keanu Reeves movies.

Mel Gibson also stars as a character named Cormac, an underworld kingpin and the hotel’s current manager. The Continental is the Oscar winner’s first TV series work since his recurring role in the short-lived 2004 ABC comedy Complete Savages.

Here’s the official description: “The three-part event will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.”

The project will premiere Sept. 22. Part two airs Sept. 29 and three airs Oct. 6.

The Lionsgate project took a long road to the screen, having first been put into development in 2018. The limited series is written and executive produced by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward and Shawn Simmons (Wayne), with Albert Hughes (Menace II Society) exec producing and directing episodes one and three, and Charlotte Brandstrom (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) helming episode two.

The series also stars Mishel Prada (KD), Ben Robson (Frankie), Hubert Point-Du Jour (Miles), Nhung Kate (Yen), Jessica Allain (Lou), Ayomide Adegun (Charon), Jeremy Bobb (Mayhew) and Peter Greene (Uncle Charlie).